Protests Rock Nasarawa As S’Court Affirms Gov Sule’s Election

There were widespread protests in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Friday, January 19, following the Supreme Court judgment upholding the victory of Abdullahi Sule’ as the duly elected executive Governor of the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Apex Court also validated the election of four additional governors, Delta, Gombe, Kebbi, and Ogun. These elections had been the subject of legal challenges for the previous nine months.

Reacting to the supreme court verdict in the state, Nasarawa protesters set fire to tyres along the Lafia-Jos road, fully blocking it and forcing drivers to take detours.

It was gathered that the development-led shopkeepers, business centres, and school owners in the city of Lafia closed.

Recall that in the 2023 elections, Emmanuel David Ombugadu, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenged Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for victory.

Sule’s victory was maintained in a ruling by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, one of the five Justices of the Court, in line with the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which had sustained his election in November.

“I have carefully read the submissions of parties in the appeal and the documents tendered and I resolve all the issues in this appeal against the appellants.

“This appeal lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed. The cross-appeals marked, SC/CV/1214/2023, SC/CV/1215/2023 are also dismissed”, The Court of Appeal’s ruling, which overturned the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition’s ruling and removed Governor Sule from office, was upheld by the court.