Protests Rock FUTA Over Death Of Student

The students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) have staged a protest over the sudden death of a 500-level student of the institution, Akeredolu Clinton Ayomide.

The protest led to the gridlock of vehicular movement on the Akure-Ilesa expressway for several hours, with many travellers stranded on the ever-busy road.

One of the Students alleged that “the student (Ayomide) had slumped while in his hostel (Akindeko Hall of Residence) and was rushed to the University Health (a proposed University Teaching Hospital), due to the lack of basic amenities, he lost his life at the university clinic.

An eyewitness, who was one of those who rushed him to the hospital, said; “We rushed the guy to the health center around 8:30 pm, When we got there, there was a power outage, and throughout the oxygen set up, CPR and injections they gave him, the light wasn’t restored, we had to use our flashlights, hard to believe that there is backup up power supply in the hospital

“Sequel to this incident earlier, the health centre refused to attend to another student, a former FUTASU Vice President who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she was not with her ID CARD and the Health Center Director said students should do their worst when accosted.

“The students are expressing their displeasure with a peaceful demonstration and calls on the government to come to their aid as there has been series of similar incidents in the past and demonstrations ended with unfulfilled promises.”

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mr Adebanjo Adegbenro confirmed the death of the student and sympathized with his colleagues and family of the deceased.

Adebanjo in a statement said “From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead.

According to the doctor on duty, “The student was rushed to the Health Centre at about 8:50 pm on Thursday 24th August, 2023. He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive. He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the University ambulance.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development. The management joins them in mourning at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

‘May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. However, due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a protest on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student. The Representatives of the students, at a meeting with Management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the Health Centre.

“The Management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter, and satisfaction of the students.”