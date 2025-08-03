Protests Rock Akungba-Akoko Over Installation Of Monarch

Tension is rising in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, following protests by members of the Olugbade Ruling House who have rejected the state government’s approval of Prince Isiaka Oseni as the next Alale of Akungba.

The Ondo State Executive Council had recently approved the installation of Oseni to succeed the late Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo III of the Ole Ruling House, who passed away recently. However, the Olugbade Ruling House has insisted that it is their rightful turn to produce the next monarch.

Armed with placards, protesters comprising elders, market women, youths, and even minors marched through the streets of the university town, voicing their displeasure and accusing the government of breaching the traditional rotational arrangement between the ruling houses.

Speaking during the protest, Pa Roland Omidina Ajigbale, the oldest man in the town, emphasized that there are only two ruling houses in Akungba: Ole and Olugbade. He stressed that since the last monarch hailed from the Ole house, the Olugbade family should rightfully produce the next king.

Ajigbale urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to reverse the approval of Prince Oseni, warning that failure to do so would amount to injustice and could trigger serious unrest.

Similarly, another elder, Pa Andrew Makanjuola, expressed shock over the process that led to Oseni’s emergence. He alleged that the customary procedures for selecting a new monarch were completely ignored and vowed that the installation would be resisted through legal and peaceful means.

Prince Oyewumi Samuel of the Aro clan, a statutory member of the kingmakers, also faulted the selection, stating that no meeting was held among the kingmakers before the state government made its pronouncement. He maintained that Akungba has historically followed a peaceful, procedural process in choosing its monarchs, which was not observed in this case.

Princess Kafayat Omosowon Adegoriola, speaking on behalf of the youths of the town, echoed the widespread rejection of Oseni’s nomination. She appealed to Governor Aiyedatiwa to rescind the decision, warning that the situation could escalate into violence if the concerns of the people are not addressed.

Prince Adesuyi Clement Olorunnbe, Secretary of the Akungba Development Union and spokesperson for the Olugbade ruling house, emphasized that the rotational arrangement is backed by law. He cited Section 1, Subsection 1 of the Chieftaincy Declaration of Ondo State and Section 14 of the Ondo State Chiefs Law, which, according to him, clearly establish a rotational process between the two ruling houses.

He noted that the Olugbade family had already communicated with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, proposing a regent to guide the transition toward a new substantive king. However, they were shocked to hear of Oseni’s appointment without due consultation.

Describing the move as a grave injustice, Olorunnbe warned that the governor’s action could disturb the town’s fragile peace.

“We appeal to our peace-loving governor to use his powers to reverse this decision and restore justice. The peace and unity of Akungba depend on it,” he stated.