Protests: Nnamdi Kanu May Change Defence Team

…As agitator enters defence

…lists Wike, Umahi, Generals Danjuma, Buratai, others, as defence witnesses

There are strong indications that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, may have concluded plans to change his defence team, as he prepares to open defence before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

This comes hours after the arrest and arraignment of one of his key counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor and others in Abuja, for participating in the Omoyele Sowore-led protest purportedly organised for the release of the separatist leader.

Many analysts had argued that the 20 October protest did not gain the traction that the promoters had envisaged, in light of the enforcement of an earlier Court order restricting access to the Three Arms Zone, among other critical institutions of government.

On a positive note, Kanu, on Tuesday, agreed to enter his defence in the ongoing criminal trial by the Federal Government.

Recall that the detained IPOB leader had last Thursday filed a motion of preliminary objection (PO) challenging the jurisdiction of the court to proceed with his trial.

The accused person filed the PO on the same day a team of medical experts empanelled by the court to determine his health status turned in a report that he was medically fit to stand trial.

However, in a fresh motion he personally filed on Tuesday, October 21, Kanu assured the court that he was prepared to proceed with his defence.

He stated that his decision was “pursuant to the order of this honourable court made on the 16th day of October 2015, directing the defendant to commence his defence on the 24th day of October 2025”.

The defendant informed the court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, of his plan to call a total of 23 witnesses divided into two categories, the first category being those he referred to as “ordinary but material witnesses”.

He further informed the court that his second category of witnesses would be “vital and compellable” and shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

Having personally endorsed the notice, it is suspected that Kanu might have fired his team of lawyers led by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

The IPOB leader, inter Alia, told the court that, in view of the number of witnesses he intends to call, the court should grant him a 90-day timeframe to enable him to conclude his defence.

He told the court that he would “testify on his own behalf, providing a sworn account of the facts, denying the allegations, and explaining the political context of his statements and actions.”

The list of those Kanu presented as “compellable witnesses” included a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hope Uzodinma, Governors of Lagos and Imo States respectively.

Also listed as defence witnesses (DWs) are: current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Nyesom Wike, his Works’ counterpart, Dave Umahi, and the immediate past governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

He also listed the immediate past Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the immediate past Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, his then-collegue at the State Security Service, SSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and several witnesses whose identities he didn’t reveal.

In the notice, Kanu pledged to “provide the sworn statements of all voluntary witnesses to this honourable court, and to notify the prosecution within a reasonable time.”

He assured that “no precious time of the honourable court would be delayed,” stressing, “and it would interest the honourable court and the general public that justice is not only done but manifestly seen to have been done.”

Interestingly, the motion to open his defence came on the same day a Magistrate Court in Abuja ordered the remand of his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor and 12 others who were among those protesting against Kanu’s continued trial.

The police charged the 13 persons with various offences, including criminal conspiracy, disobedience of a lawful order, inciting disturbance, and disturbance of public peace, contravening sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code Law.

The 13 defendants named in two separate first information reports (FIRs) are Ejimakor, Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel, Joshua Emmanuel, Wilson Anyalewechi, Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, Godwill Obioma, and Chima Onuchukwu.

The presiding magistrate, who stood down the case, later ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until October 24 for arraignment.