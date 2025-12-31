New Telegraph

December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Protests In Somalia Over Israel’s Recognition Of Somaliland As Independent State

Protests have erupted across Somalia, including in the capital Mogadishu, after Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

Israel surprised many when on Sunday it decided to unilaterally recognize the breakaway region of of Somalia. Somalia views Somaliland as part of its territory and promptly rejected Israel’s recognition.

Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 but hasn’t gained international recognition.

Israel’s move is seen as a threat to regional security, with concerns it could facilitate forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to northwestern Somalia. The international community is divided, with most UN Security Council members condemning Israel’s recognition.

