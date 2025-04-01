Share

The residents of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State have taken to the streets in protest against the rising Fulani herdsmen attacks, killings and kidnappings in the area.

Chanting “We no go gree!” the protesters blocked major roads, demanding urgent action from the government and security agencies to address the growing insecurity.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Daniel Oche, lamented the frequent attacks, describing them as a “constant recurrence.” He also made a shocking revelation, alleging that electricity is always cut off in the community before each attack.

“This has been happening again and again. We are not safe in our own homes. And have you noticed? NEPA (JEDC) always takes light before every operation. It’s like they don’t want us to see what’s coming,” he said.

The protest, which has drawn a large crowd, follows a series of deadly attacks in the area. Residents say the violence has forced many to flee their homes, while those who remain live in constant fear.

As of the time of filling this report, New Telegraph gathered that security operatives have not been deployed to manage the situation.

Details later …

