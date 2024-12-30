Share

Tens of thousands of people marched in Valencia on Sunday to protest the government’s handling of recent floods that devastated the region, claiming 231 lives and leaving thousands homeless.

The October 29 disaster, Spain’s deadliest natural catastrophe in decades, hit the eastern Valencia region particularly hard, with 223 of the fatalities occurring there. Four people remain missing.

Regional police estimated the turnout at 80,000 as demonstrators expressed anger over what they called inadequate responses and a lack of accountability.

Protesters directed much of their ire at Carlos Mazón, the head of the Valencia region, accusing him of failing to act effectively during the crisis. Chanting “Murderer!” and “Criminal!” they carried signs demanding his resignation.

“Mazón did not do his job,” said Amparo Mateos, a protester from Picana. “Those who don’t do their job must step aside, especially public officials.”

Critics highlighted delays in emergency alerts and aid delivery, with some residents reporting that warnings arrived only after floodwaters engulfed their homes.

In several areas, immediate rescue efforts depended on volunteers as official support lagged.

Sunday’s rally marks the third major demonstration in Valencia since the disaster.

Previous protests on November 9 and November 30 drew crowds of 130,000 and 100,000, respectively.

The frustration reached a boiling point during a November 3 visit by King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Mazón to the disaster zone. Survivors pelted the delegation with mud, a moment that shocked the nation.

