Protests Hit France As New PM Takes Office

France is facing a day of protests led by a grassroots movement named Bloquons Tout (“Let’s Block Everything”) in a show of anger against the political class and proposed budget cuts.

The demonstrations took place on the same day new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu was sworn in following the toppling of his predecessor, François Bayrou, in a no-confidence vote earlier this week. Demonstrators blocked streets, set bins on fire, and disrupted access to infrastructure and schools across the country, reports the BBC.

Around 250 people had been arrested by mid-morning, outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said. A bus was torched in Rennes and electric cables near Toulouse were sabotaged, he added.