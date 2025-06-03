Protests Erupt In Ondo Community After Monarch, Chief Clash

Share

Major protests erupted in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area in Ondo State, following a physical altercation between the town’s monarch, the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, and a chief from a neighboring community.

The incident occurred just before the commencement of the 27.5-kilometer Okitipupa/Igbokoda Road project flag-off by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday.

Oba Odidiomo, a Grade B traditional ruler, was reportedly beaten severely during the confrontation.

An eyewitness recounted that the monarch was seated alongside other traditional rulers when the chief placed his chair directly in front of the monarchs, obstructing their view. When the chief refused to stand in respect for the traditional rulers, the monarch—who was the chief host of the event—became angered.

The clash escalated into a physical fight in which the chief, from a neighboring community, allegedly bit the monarch’s ear. Oba Odidiomo sustained injuries and left the event to seek treatment, which accounted for his absence from the flag-off ceremony.

Attempts to contact the monarch were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages. However, sources close to Oba Odidiomo confirmed the fight and said he was treated at a hospital for minor bruises.

The incident has sparked protests across Igbokoda, with women publicly stripping in solidarity with the monarch.

Additionally, masquerades and traditional worshippers have taken to the streets, invoking curses on the chief for disrespecting the town’s culture.

Share