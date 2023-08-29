Protests erupt in Libya over contact with Israel

Libya’s PM has suspended his foreign minister after she met informally with her Israeli counterpart. Libya – a strong backer of the Palestinian cause – does not recognise Israel, and the meeting has sparked protests in the majority Arab state.

Israeli FM, Eli Cohen, said the meeting with Najla al-Mangoush was a historic first step in establishing relations. Israel is working to build closer ties with Arab and Muslim-majority countries which do not officially recognise it, reports the BBC.

However Libya’s presidential council, which represents its three provinces, said it was illegal to normalise relations with Israel.