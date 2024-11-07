Protests Erupt In Israel After Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister

Share

Protests have erupted in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu said a “crisis of trust” between the two leaders led to his decision, adding that his trust in Gallant had “eroded” in recent months and Foreign Minister Israel Katz would step in to replace him.

Gallant said his removal was due to disagreement on three issues, including his belief that it is possible to get the remaining hostages back from Gaza if Israel makes “painful concessions” that it “can bear”.

Many protesters on the streets were calling for Netanyahu to resign, and demanding the new defense minister prioritize a hostage deal, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Hezbollah had fired about 120 projectiles across the border from Lebanon yesterday, as an AFP journalist reported hearing interceptions over commercial hub Tel Aviv.

“Approximately 120 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today,” the military said, after sirens sounded in northern and central Israel.

