Protests: Coalition Supports Labour’s Decision

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), a socio-po- litical group, has thrown its weight behind any protest by the National Labour Congress (NLC).

The Group’s President-General, Mr Goodluck Ibem, and Public Secretary, Mr Okey Nwaoru, jointly said this in a statement made available to newsmen.

The group said that Nigeria’s economy was dependent on fuel and other petroleum products to function and any decision or policy that increases the price of petroleum products would affect Nigerians.

“We shall support the protest,” the group said.