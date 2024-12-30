Protests As Adeleke Presents Staff Of Office To New Owa-Obokun

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday presented the staff of office to former Deputy Governor Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the 41st Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland in a ceremony marked by mixed reactions.

Haastrup of the Bilaro Olu-Odo ruling house was on Friday elected by the kingmakers and subsequently approved as the new monarch despite a court injunction restraining stakeholders from proceeding with the selection process.

At the installation ceremony, Adeleke urged the new monarch to foster unity among the people and leverage his experience and connections for the development of Ijesa – land and Osun.

He said: “Kabiyesi, now that the time of competition is over and you have become the father of all, I urge you to rally all citizens of Ijesaland for the development of the area and the State at large.”

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts, saying: “There is much work to be done, and the government alone cannot bear the responsibility. “I call on all Ijesa sons and daughters to prioritise the development of our fatherland.

“Our administration is intensifying developmental efforts across the state, including Ijesaland.” However, Oba Haastrup’s crowning was opposed the Ofokutu and Fajemisin royal families within the Bilaro Olu-Odo ruling house.

