Protesting FCTA Workers Shut Secretariat Over Welfare Issues

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers under the aegis of Joint Action Congress (JUAC) yesterday shut the gate of the FCTA secretariat over welfare concerns.

Some of the concerns, according to the President Rifkatu Iortyer ,are the nonpayment of overhead to run offices since December 2024, no training and retraining of staff, and no promotion.

Others are inconsistency in payment of salaries and prolonged primary healthcare workers and teachers strike, among other issues. Iortyer acknowledged the efforts made by the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike to transform the FCT Administration through life-impacting reforms.

She lauded Wike for facilitating the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, which allows career progression to the rank of a Permanent Secretary among others.

However, the union chief said workers’ welfare had remained poor, a development that plunged many workers into a state of despair.

Iortyer said: “We are protesting for so many things and we are not happy over a lot of things. “We no longer go on training anymore. From December last year, there was no overhead to run the offices.

We go from office to office to borrow paper to work. “No promotion since clearing of the backlog the Wike administration met in August 2023. Since that time, there’s been no promotion, only appointments of permanent secretaries.”