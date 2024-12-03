Protesting Communities: Seplat Debunks Allegations Of Land Encroachment

Share

Seplat Energy PLC on Tuesday debunked the allegations that it has encroached on the land belonging to Abigborodo and Obotie communities in Warri North Local Government Area and Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State respectively.

The group said the host communities of Seplat’s operations in that area are Ugbukurusu and Sapele-Okpe communities.

Recall the Abigborodo and Obotie communities had on Thursday, November 28 staged a protest against Seplat Energy PLC, accusing the oil company of illegally encroaching on their ancestral land.

Reacting to the allegation, Mr Stanley Opara, Manager, Corporate Communications External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy PLC in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Benin City, said Seplat as a responsible corporate entity, will continue to follow all relevant laws and regulations in carrying out its operation and pursuing peaceful resolution of the claims of the protesting communities.

The statement reads in part, “On Friday 28th November 2024, our attention was drawn to a media report indicating that there was a protest by the Abigborodo and Obotie communities in Warri North Local Government Area and Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State, where the communities accused Seplat of illegally encroaching on their land.

“This alleged claim is both untrue and unfounded. The host communities for Seplat’s operations in that area are Ugbukurusu and Sapele-Okpe communities.

“With the enactment of the PIA and the associated benefits derived therefrom, these communities (Abigborode and Obotie Communities) started laying false claims to the entire area hosting Seplat’s facilities in Sapele Field, within OML 41.”

“The records handed over by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, Nigeria Limited to Seplat upon acquisition of the asset do not show these communities to be host communities in this area.

“Their names do not form part of the host communities handed over to Seplat by SPDC. The records evidence Sapele-Okpe Community and Ugbukurusu Community as the host communities of Seplat’s Sapele field facilities.

“From inception till date, Seplat has not acquired any land from these communities for its operations within that area at all. This is also to emphasize that on the Environmental Impact Assessment of our operations in the area, we have approvals from the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“The protesting communities had initiated a mediation meeting at the office of the Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas scheduled for 28th November 2024. Although the Seplat Team, as well as Sapele-Okpe Community Representatives, were present at the meeting, the protesting communities (Abigborodo and Ugbekoko communities) did not show up but rather resorted to a protest and invaded Seplat’s location thereby unjustly disrupting Seplat’s operations.

“However, as a responsible corporate entity, Seplat will continue to follow all relevant laws and regulations in carrying out its operation and pursuing a peaceful resolution of the unfounded claims of the protesting communities. ” He concluded.

