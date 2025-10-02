Protesting Benue Youths Burn Monarch’s Home, Office

Protesting youths in Turan in the Kwande Local Area of Benue State on Independence Day torched the home and office of a traditional ruler following the alleged extra-judicial killing of a man by soldiers.

The protesters reportedly burned the Mue Ter Ichongo HRH Simon Baver’s Mue property in retaliation for Tuesday’s deadly incident in Jato-Aka.

According to eyewitnesses, they stormed the structures, destroying valuables before setting them on fire. The incident reportedly followed the shooting of some people in Jato Aka by soldiers.

A man identified as Mr Iorsuur was reportedly hit by a bullet and died instantly.

A student of Government Science Secondary School Jato Aka, identified as Iorfa, was also struck but survived with injuries.