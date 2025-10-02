New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
  3. Protesting Benue Youths…

Protesting Benue Youths Burn Monarch’s Home, Office

Protesting youths in Turan in the Kwande Local Area of Benue State on Independence Day torched the home and office of a traditional ruler following the alleged extra-judicial killing of a man by soldiers.

The protesters reportedly burned the Mue Ter Ichongo HRH Simon Baver’s Mue property in retaliation for Tuesday’s deadly incident in Jato-Aka.

According to eyewitnesses, they stormed the structures, destroying valuables before setting them on fire. The incident reportedly followed the shooting of some people in Jato Aka by soldiers.

A man identified as Mr Iorsuur was reportedly hit by a bullet and died instantly.

A student of Government Science Secondary School Jato Aka, identified as Iorfa, was also struck but survived with injuries.

