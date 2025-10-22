Protesters Storm PSC To Demand Probe Of AIG Aina, Asabe Waziri

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, has been asked to probe allegations of abuse of office against Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Emmanuel Aina.

In a petition to the PSC chairman by a group of protesters, under the umbrella body of Centre for Human Rights and Advocacy in Africa Network (CHRAAN), the group accused AIG Aina of doing the bidding one Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

According to the group, the AIG allows himself to be used to harass and intimidate innocent Nigerians.

They called on the PSC Chairman to look into the activities of the AIG, particularly, his handling of the case involving Asabe Waziri, Victor Giwa and Abeh Signatures.

In a petition to the commission, dated October 22 and signed by Fabian Opialu, the group said, “We wish to bring to the attention of the Chairman of the Commission the activities of AIG Aina Emmanuci, the new director of legal, Nigeria Police Force, Abuja.

He said in the petition, “Sometimes in 2024, one Asabe Waziri, a staff of NNPC, who was evicted by FCT High Court judgement, from two blocks of flats in a property in Maitama, Abuja, was forcefully brought back to the flats by AIG Aina Emmanuel using some officers like CSP Francis (FCID) .

“AIG Aina Emmanuel, in spite of his knowledge of a Court Order restraining the said Asabe Waziri from trespassing into the property and flats and Motion for stay of execution filed in respect of a Court of Appeal’s judgment against Asabe Waziri, in the Supreme Court.

“It’s our complaint that AIG Aina vowed to return Asabe Waziri to the flats using intimidation of the counsel to the property owner, Giwa Victor Esq, a human rights lawyer, whom he arrested and detained twice between June and July. 2024, in order to unlawfully gain access to the property at No. 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja.

“Asabe Wazri and Abeh Signature Apartment, the owner of the property, had a dispute, which resulted in court action, that finally led to the property owner obtaining a Judgement in its favour against Asabe Waziri. The judgment was finally enforced against Asabe Waziri, and she was evicted from the property.

“Asabe appealed against the judgment to the court of appeal; her appeal succeeded in March 2024, and the property owner appealed against her judgment to the Supreme Court. A motion for stay of execution and Notice of Appeal to the Supreme Court was filed, all against Asabe’s Court of Appeal Judgement.

“Shockingly, AIG Aina, knowing that this was a matter that was still subsisting in court, still went ahead to break into the flats forcefully and brought in Asabe Waziri into the flats. According to the AIG, he wanted Asabe to be in the property while the case is going on in the Supreme Court.

“Additionally, AIG Aina illegally detained one Godwin Okey in lieu of Victor Giwa Esq in 2024 in his desperate move to take possession of the flats for Asabe Waziri.

“AIG Aina is now in the hunt for Giwa Victor for having the courage to challenge their illegal and ignoble action.

“Recently, AIG Aina, who claimed to be executing a warrant of arrest against Giwa Victor, ordered his arrest in Lagos on the 19th September, 2025. After the lawyer’s arrest, the AIG refused to comply with the relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, which requires that the arrested person be taken to court within 24 hours; instead, AIG Aina ordered Giwa’s detention for over 10 days.

“Asabe Waziri is now using AIG Aina and retired AIG Ekeinde Oyakhire to persecute the lawyer. The activities of AIG Aina are totally unlawful, illegal and a breach of the police Act and other relevant laws.

“We are praying for the following: Probe AIG Aina’s roles in breaking into the flats in Abeh Signature Apartment and granting possession to Asabe while the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

“AIG Aina’s ignoble role in the detention of Victor Giwa Esq from 19th September to 29th September 2023.”