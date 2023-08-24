Protesters Storm APC Headquarters Ahead Of NWC Zonal Officers’ Inauguration

A few hours to the inauguration of the zonal officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Working Committee, a large number of protesters and security personnel engaged in violent altercations outside the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

After being prevented from entering the secretariat on Thursday, August 24, the demonstrators got into a yelling war with the stern-looking police officers.

It all began after Senator Ajibola Basiru, the ruling party’s National Secretary, announced the election of zonal officers for the NWC.

Basiru pointed out that the selection of new officials was consistent with the direction provided to them by the National Executive Committee at the most recent meeting, which took place on August 3 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the outgoing National Deputy Chairman for the North, was replaced by Borno Party Chairman Ali Dalori, and Dr. Mary Idele, the founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, was elected to take over Dr. Betta Edu’s position as the National Women Leader.