Protesters Set Fire To Ex-Bangladesh PM’s Family Home

Protesters in Bangladesh have vandalised and set fire to the former family home of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as those of other members of her party.

The unrest was sparked by news that Hasina would address the country via social media from India, where she has been in exile since student-led protests ousted her last year.

The 77-year-old Hasina, who was in charge of Bangladesh for 20 years, was seen as an autocrat whose government ruthlessly clamped down on dissent, reports the BBC.

