Protesters Gatecrash NBA Conference, Demand Jailed LP Lawmaker’s Release

Protesters yesterday gatecrashed the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu to demand the release of Bright Ngene from prison. Ngene, a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, was sentenced to seven years in prison on July 28, 2024, over a community dispute.

However, the protesters claimed that his conviction was politically motivated. They displayed placards with inscriptions: such as “NBA Please Save Our Democracy”, “Enugu State Judiciary Must be Independent from Executive”, “Oppression is injustice, free Barr Bright Ngene”, “NBA, It’s Bright Ngene today.

It could be any lawyer Tomorrow”, and “Injustice to one lawyer is injustice to all lawyers”. The protesters said they decided to protest as a last resort to draw the attention of the NBA members to the plight of their colleague.

Addressing journalists, spokesman for the protesters Benedict Kachukwu said: “We are here to register our peaceful protest to tell the world what has been happening in Enugu State for the last one year and since July 28, 2024. “Bright Ngene who won the House of Assembly seat in Enugu South Urban has been unjustly incarcerated.”