Protesters Demand Sowore’s Release In Abuja

Protesters have gathered at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, demanding the immediate release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner Omoyele Sowore, who is currently in police custody.

Clad in black attire and waving the Nigerian flag, the demonstrators chanted anti-government songs, insisting that Sowore’s detention is unlawful.

They also alleged harassment by an unnamed Assistant Commissioner of Police, claiming he attempted to intimidate them with a dog.

“We are exercising our fundamental constitutional rights. We did not block any road. An Assistant Commissioner of Police came here to intimidate us alongside a dog to attack us. We are here within the ambit of the law,” one protester told journalists.

Sowore had arrived at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon to honour a police invitation. The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), through the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, is investigating him over allegations of “forgery and inciting disturbance.”

However, reports emerged that Sowore was detained and has yet to be released, sparking widespread condemnation from civil society groups and the public.

The situation escalated on Thursday morning when Amnesty International alleged that officers from the Force Intelligence Department (FID) assaulted Sowore around 6:00 a.m. while attempting to forcibly transfer him from custody to court. According to the group, the activist sustained a serious injury to his left hand and was taken to an undisclosed location.

“Amnesty International just received deeply disturbing reports of a violent attempt by the police to forcibly drag activist Omoyele Sowore from his cell to court at 6:00 a.m. As a result, he sustained a severe injury on his left hand and has since been taken to an unknown location,” the rights group posted on Facebook.

The organisation condemned the act as a blatant violation of human rights and due process, demanding Sowore’s unconditional release and the dropping of all “bogus and politically motivated charges” against him.

It also called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that Sowore receives immediate medical attention and to stop using state power to silence critics.

The police have yet to issue an official response to the allegations.