Protesters Defy IGP’s Warning Rally Against Cybercrime, Emergency Rule In Lagos

Share

Protesters rallied in Lagos yesterday, despite warnings from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Take It Back Movement (TIBM), demonstrators assembled at the Ikeja Under-Bridge before marching towards key government landmarks, including the Lagos State Government House and the State House of Assembly in Alausa.

The protest, aimed at denouncing rising cybercrime and a perceived threat of emergency rule in Rivers State, unfolded against a backdrop of heightened security measures.

Authorities had previously cautioned organisers against proceeding with the nationwide demonstration.

In a statement released on Sunday by police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, the protest was described as “illtimed” given its coincidence with the newly declared National Police Day on April 7, a day intended to honor and celebrate the Nigeria Police Force in line with global best practices.

Adejobi’s statement further criticised the protest as “a deliberate and unpatriotic act aimed at maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.”

Despite these admonitions, TIBM remained steadfast. Led by National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, the group emphasised the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and free expression.

As the demonstration progressed, participants maintained a calm and orderly march, even as they navigated through areas under tight police surveillance.

The protesters’ route took them from the Ikeja Under-Bridge towards Alausa, continuing onward to Ojota and eventually Gani Fawehinmi Park.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

