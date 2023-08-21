Protesters Dare Police As They Storm Govt House

…I Have Confidence Of Victory, Abba

Hundreds of protesters on Monday led by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Kano Civil Society Organisations and Northwest Anti Corruption Network, dared the Police who banned them from taking to the streets, as they stormed Government House in their numbers.

Kano Police Command had earlier on, issued a stern warning against anybody taking to the Streets in the name of any kind of Protest, however, in daring the Police the Protesters in their hundreds commenced their Protests from Kofar Nassarawa to Government House where they were received by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking to the Protesters, Kabir Yusuf said he has an enormous belief that he will God willing, emerge victorious at the Tribunal, further Commending the Federal Government for refusing to interfere with the processes of the Elections Tribunal sittings.

The Protesters who present an open letter to the governor over alleged moves by a senior lawyer to bribe the election tribunal judges in the state, urged him to forward same to the Federal Government for their quick interventions.

The Leader of the coordinating Protesters, who carried out the protest under a coalition of Civil Society and who is also the Chairman of the Kano Civil Society Forum, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya urged the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf to forward to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, their disturb over the attempt to Corrupt the Elections Tribunal.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, further appreciates the peaceful manner of the protesters, assuring them to forward their letter to President Bola Tinubu.

The Governor assured that the President as an Elder Statesman would surely act on the letter to get to the root of the matter and punished the Culprits.

“I have the true believes that President Tinubu is a Man of tremendous integrity and respect for the rules of the Laws, I know he or any of his subordinates would not interfere in what is happening at the Kano Elections Tribunal, that is why I will quickly present to him your protest letter”.