Protesters Besiege FCT Agency Over Demolition

Angry protesters on Monday besieged the office of the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), located at Wuse Zone 6, over the demolition of their mechanic workshops.

The protesters who stormed the place, with seeming preparedness to foment trouble, were however unlucky, as a detachment of FCT combined task force was deployed to the scene to disperse them.

Reacting to the development, the Director of the Department, Mukhtar Galadima, said the protesters stormed the office, disrupting official activities.

Galadima disclosed that, but for the quick intervention of the security operatives attached to the task force, the protesters would have started vandalising public infrastructure.

According to him, the said demolished mechanic workshops, were illegally built within someone’s property.

He further said that 19 of the protesters were arrested for the violent disruption of peace in the area.

“We were having a meeting in a conference hall when we heard some noises. We decided to come and see what was happening and I saw some people with protest placards.

“Some of the people were talking about Kubwa mechanic village where they owned shops in the village but were demolished by Development Control.

“But what proof do they have that they have allocations inside the area,” he said.