Protest Will Hold As Planned – Ajaero Assures

The National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has assured the Labour Union that it will proceed with its scheduled protest for Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the “mounting hunger and insecurity” in Nigeria.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero gave the assurance in a statement issued on Sunday, saying the Federal Government was attempting to attack its members during the protests by using the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF), as a front organisation.

He, however, promised that if any of its members were attacked during the protest, he would make sure that Nigeria was completely shut down by having workers withdraw their services.

SUNDAY NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS), had issued a warning that “some elements” may take over the scheduled demonstration.

This came as Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, issued a warning that starting the rallies would be considered contempt of court.

The NLC statement reads: “We would want to inform Nigerians that the State has perfected plans to attack our peaceful rallies across the country.

“One of the groups being primed to attack our peaceful rallies goes by a nebulous name, Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF).

“NCSF is one of the emergency groups put together, funded, promoted and remote-controlled by the government to cause violence against our members for electing to peacefully protest against hunger in the land.

“We, however, remain resolute, determined and prepared to express our pain and grief in a peaceful manner as Nigerians come 27th and 28th of February 2024.”