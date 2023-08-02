Protest: Tinubu Presidency Declares War Against Nigerians, Kano NLC Declare

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter has joined the national protest embarked upon by organised labour, declaring that Federal Government’s palliative measure is nothing but a deceptive tendency against the populace.

In the same vein, the labour union was worried that just two months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, he has declared war against the entire Nigeria with his unpopular policies.

Speaking during the protest, the Chairman of the NLC Kano, Kabiru Inuwa, said, “For the first time a sitting government declares war against the entire People of Nigeria against his own promises of a better Nigeria”.

He said Labour is not a political party and never plays politics with the life of Nigerians, therefore what the government is doing is nothing but playing with the lives of Nigerians and is totally condemnable and unacceptable”.

The NLC expressed surprise at the government securing a Court order to stop them from strike this clearly shows that the government was not serious and is highly unfriendly to the lives of the nation.

He said all the Committees set up by the government for negotiations, Wages, and many others non were able to sit however with the labour responding to the matter the President address the country quickly because of fear of the nationwide strike, with him unavailing his policies and programs.

The Kano NLC reminded President Tinubu that today, Kano with its population is suffering more from the removal of the Subsidy with the people who are mostly farmers buying farming implements and fertilizer at a higher price because of the unfriendly policies of the government.

“Tinubu should let the masses breathe palliative he promised should be quickly shared and also started implementing policies and programs he wants to do.

However large chunks of the protesting NLC members shouted that “We don’t need palliative we need our Subsidy back because out of 200 Million 133 million, People are poorer today yet the rulers are imposing dog-eat-dog wicked policies.”

The State Secretary to the Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, earlier created a scene by blocking the protesting NLC members halfway to Government House but the Labour Unionists shouted at him rejecting his moves to address them midway government house.

Speaking at the government house roundabout the SSG Dr Baffa Bichi, promised to submit the request of the NLC to the State Governor for onward transmission to the Federal Government.