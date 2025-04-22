New Telegraph

April 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Protest Rocks Rivers…

Protest Rocks Rivers As Fubara’s Supporters Demand His Reinstatement

On Tuesday, supporters of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, took to the streets in protest to demand the Governor’s reinstatement.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters which kicked off with a march from Aggrey Road, Old Port Harcourt Township saw protesters covered in black and carrying placards with inscriptions such as, “Together we stand for Governor Sim Fubara”,  “We want back our Governor, we all voted for”, Governor Fubara is the pride of Rivers People”

READ ALSO 

This follows the latest series of anti and pro-protests that have rocked the state since March 18, when President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

OMT Receives Largest Vessel In History
Read Next

Alake Praises S’West Games For Promoting Regional Unity
Share
Copy Link
×