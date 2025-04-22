Protest Rocks Rivers As Fubara’s Supporters Demand His Reinstatement

Share

On Tuesday, supporters of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, took to the streets in protest to demand the Governor’s reinstatement.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters which kicked off with a march from Aggrey Road, Old Port Harcourt Township saw protesters covered in black and carrying placards with inscriptions such as, “Together we stand for Governor Sim Fubara”, “We want back our Governor, we all voted for”, Governor Fubara is the pride of Rivers People”

This follows the latest series of anti and pro-protests that have rocked the state since March 18, when President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

