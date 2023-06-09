New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Protest Rocks River Basin Authority As Workers Demand Md’s Removal

Administrative activities were paralysed on Tuesday at the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority, Owerri, following a peaceful protest by concerned members of staff of the agency demanding the removal of the Managing Director, Mr Gerald Osuagwu, for alleged high-handedness.

The protesters also accused Osuagwu of administrative impunity and gross insensitivity to the plight and welfare of staff. Members of staff of the organisation around 8.45am armed with leaves and placards of varying inscriptions, marched around the premises, demanding the removal of Osuagwu while condemning his leadership style.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the protesting staff, Mr Emmanuel Uwaezuoke, accused the managing director of impunity and high-handedness. “We don’t want the managing director again; many things are going wrong here under him. He has remained insensitive to staff welfare. Since two years now we lack power supply and other basic amenities, he doesn’t care about our welfare, he only cares for his interest alone.

