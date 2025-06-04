Protest Rocks Osun As APC Accuses Amotekun Of Political Witch-Hunt

Share

Tension gripped Osogbo on Wednesday, June 4, as protesters stormed major roads demanding the release of ten traditional chiefs allegedly detained by the Osun Amotekun Corps.

The demonstrators, reportedly from Itaapa community in Atakumosa-East Local Government Area, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Free Itaapa Chiefs Now” and “Amotekun Must Stop Illegal Detentions.”

They marched from Stadium toward Powerline where Amotekun headquarters is located. The protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs and alleging that the detained chiefs were being tortured and denied access to their families.

“We’ve not been able to speak to our fathers for days. This is injustice. They’re not criminals,” one of the protesters, Ayodeji Adeyeri, told journalists.

Speaking during the protest, Chief Olusegun Owoeye, a community leader, described the actions of Amotekun as a deliberate attempt to silence the people of Itaapa and protect certain political interests.

“They came on Friday to pick two of our community security members. When we visited their office, they started arresting our chiefs and locked them up,” he said. “We have learnt that some individuals bribed Amotekun with N5 million to destabilize our community and protect their own interests.”

Chief Owoeye further alleged that the community has since been deserted, with many residents fleeing in fear and schools shut down. “Even students writing their WAEC exams are on the run,” he added.

In a press conference by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where the party accused Amotekun of engaging in politically motivated arrests, extra-judicial activities, and operating as a tool of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Office in Osogbo, APC Chairman Sooko Tajudeen Lawal said: “Family members of some of the detainees are not aware of their ordeal. The ten arrested traditional chiefs from Itaapa community were only defending their community from cultists after receiving a nod from the local police division.”

Lawal who was represented by the party image maker, Chief Kola Olabisi, alleged that the community vigilante group had arrested a suspected cultist, Demola Abbey (aka ‘Pressy’), and handed him over to the police. According to him, the chiefs were picked up by Amotekun in retaliation because the arrested suspect was linked to the PDP.

He further claimed that Amotekun Corps, under Commander Dr Adekunle Omoyele, has become a haven for political thugs and cultists. He named operatives such as Ajayi Ibukun, Femi Osobu, and Amure Sunday as individuals allegedly involved in targeting APC members in Ilesa-South Federal Constituency.

“The Amotekun Corps has turned into a tool of oppression. It is no longer a community-based security outfit but a political militia under the control of the PDP,” Lawal said.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Adviser to intervene and demanded the immediate release of the detained chiefs. “Omoyele shouldn’t allow the ten Itaapa chiefs in his custody to die in the dungeon of the Amotekun Corps,” he warned.

Amotekun Reacts

In a swift response, Amotekun Commander Dr Adekunle Omoyele denied the allegations, describing the protest as politically motivated and aimed at discrediting the corps.

In an interview, Omoyele said: “None of the individuals listed by the APC is being held by Amotekun. We do not operate illegal detention cells. All our operations are lawful and transparent.”

He challenged anyone with credible evidence of wrongdoing to approach relevant authorities, stating that the corps works in conjunction with the police and other security agencies.

“The protest is clearly sponsored. We will not be distracted by attempts to politicize our security efforts in volatile communities,” he added.

