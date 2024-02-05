Protest Rocks Minna Over High Cost Of Living

…As Police tear gas protesters

Thousands of Women and Youths on Monday morning took to major streets in Minna, Niger State capital in protest of the high cost of living.

The protesters who started from Kpakungu and Suje axis gathered to protest against the hike in prices of food items in the state

New Telegraph reported that the angry protesters refused to back down despite the presence of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba thereby blocking major roads within the metropolis.

According to one of the protesters, Ibrahim Allawi “We are doing this today because of the rising cost of food items and poor government’s effort to arrest the situation.

“We decided to block major roads so that the government can hear our cries and act.”

While the protest was ongoing, it was gathered that efforts by the police to control the crowd almost resulted in violence as protesters asked police to leave, forcing the police to fire teargas in the air.