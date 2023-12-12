Protest rocks Kano over abduction of female students

Student protesters yesterday marched through Kano over the continuous abduction of female students from northern universities. The protesters demanded the immediate rescue of the female students kidnapped by terrorists at the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) as well as others seized from the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) and Nasarawa State University Keffi.

At least 24 FUGUS female students, FUDMA students and four of their Nasarawa State University counterparts are still in captivity.

However, seven more students of the Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) abducted on Wednesday by hoodlums were released on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists, the Convener of the protest, Sharfuddeen Bature, said: “We have been on the matter for long. It has been eighty days now since the abduction took place.

“We have minsters from our region. We have the National Security Adviser from our region.

“We need these girls back. Their parents are in serious condition. We are not going to stop doing this until they bring back our girls.”

The protesters also condemned the killing of more than 100 civilians by a Nigerian Army drone in the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State.