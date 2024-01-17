Protest rocks Kaduna community over attacks

Unable to bear it any longer, some communities in Kaduna State have taken to the streets to protest the incessant attacks and abductions by bandits in their communities. Some of the communities that took their protest to the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria yesterday were that of Tunburku village in Kidandan ward of Giwa Local Government Area. The protesters who were in their numbers including even children lamented that bandits have turned them into slaves and they have to pay levies in many instances to be allowed to farm.

Malam Yusuf Jibrin, the leader of the protesters, said the community members were worried about the frequent attacks in their community, adding that the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the area have become a burden to them. In his response, Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli while commiserating with the community said the village head of Kidandan used to report the unfortunate situation to the council regularly.”Infact the situation in Giwa local government area always gives us sleepless nights.”