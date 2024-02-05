Protest rocks Kaduna as stray bullet kills one during Saturday by-election

There was protest in the Rigachikun area of Igabi Local Government Area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis yesterday, as violence arising from the Saturday by election for Igabi Federal Constituency resulted to the death of one resident.

The deceased name was given as Mansur Shafiu, a graduate of Kaduna State University. The protesters were said to have blocked the Kaduna Zaria expressway around 10am yesterday to express their grievances over the violent killing of one the community member. Meanwhile, security operatives sent to the area, have since dispersed the protesters. Our correspondent gathered that, violence erupted when counting of ballots started on Saturday and it was observed that PDP was leading in unit 06 of Women Centre ward of Rigachikun.

Eye witness account said when counting was on going a group of thugs in company of some security personnel stormed the area with a Hillux van with plate number RBC 144 AP, snatched the ballot box and whisked away the INEC officials.

The eyewitness, Musa Umar, said: “After they left, the former Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, who is also a resident of the area came to the scene in company of police. The area became rowdy. “It was at that moment the police accompanying the former Speaker started shooting into the air. In the process, a stray bullet hit Mansur Shafiu whose shop was near-by,” he narrated