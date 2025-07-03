Protest Rocks C’River Farmers Protest Planned Privatisation Of Cocoa Estate

Hundreds of smallholder farmers in the Etomi community in the Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State yesterday protested the state government’s move to privatise one of the cocoa estates in their community.

The protesters, including youths, aged men and women involved in the cocoa value chain rejected the reported government plan to give the estate to private firm to operate.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as “Our cocoa estate is not for sale”, we say no to plan privatization of our cocoa estate, do not deprive us of our rights, we won’t accept privatisation of our estate.”

A community leader Mbek Agbor-Tangban cautioned the state government against deviating from the agreement entered into with their grandparents, who donated the large hectares of land for the cocoa estate.

He said the government ought to have consulted community leaders before announcing plans to privatise the estate, citing a provision of the agreement that the landlords should be consulted and given priority in any privatisation or subletting.

He said: “The government ought to have consulted us as the landlord community, given the expense of land we donated to them, because whatever that is going to happen with the estate when it full becomes operational, we are the first people to be hit.