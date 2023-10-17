Protest Rocks Abuja Over Appointment Of EFCC Chairman

Protesters on Tuesday stormed Abuja’s Streets, condemning the appointment of Mr Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group, under the umbrella of the Centre For Democracy and Human Rights, held several placards, calling on President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to immediately discontinue the appointment.

The angry protesters marched to the gate of the National Assembly, after which they proceeded to submit their petition against the appointment, to the leadership of the National Assembly.

Secretary General of the group, Adebayo Lion Ogorry, said “It is important to note that the EFCC Extant laws remain sacrosanct and need to be strictly adhered to before going ahead to appoint a chairman for the Commission.

President Tinubu as the number one citizen, whose office is the creation of the law, needs to comply with the EFCC Extant Laws and not be seen to set a wrong precedence for successive administrations in making his appointment, which can slip the country into a state of anarchy.

” In our quest to see that the right thing is done, we have made our findings on “Who qualifies to be the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the law states.

” In fact, we are all aware of Olukoyede spending eight years at the Commission between 2016 and 2023. We also queried how he manufactured an additional 15 cognate years of experience as contained as required by law to as contained in Section 2 (1)(iii) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, 2004.

“It is against this backdrop that we write the petition and call you to use your office to give this appointment the proper scrutiny it deserves and stop the flagrant disregard and breach of the provisions of the extant laws of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004”.