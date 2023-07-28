Protest: Police Urge Labour To Prioritise Internal Security

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Union (NLC), the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa has urged the union to prioritise internal security. Owohunwa, who said this yesterday in Lagos, said the proposed protest was one of the reasons they were having the strategic meeting.

He said: “The NLC’s proposed protest formed part of the strategic meeting today (Thursday). We are monitoring the development. “We do hope that labour will resolve the issue, they should prioritise the implications of the protest on internal security and work with the police, so that there will not be security breaches.”

The police chief said the meeting will also review the security situation in the state, stressing that there have been some concerns raised by some residents of the state. Owohunwa said some residents had raised concerns about traffic robbery, cultism and misconduct of some officers, stressing that those concerns were calls to duty.

The outcome of this strategic meeting is that Lagos residents will see enhanced security operations,” he said. Meanwhile, Owohunwa has inaugurated the first ever built Police Mascots at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.