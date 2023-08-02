Protest: Osun NLC, CSOs Protest Against FG Unpleasant Policies

Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest against the current hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In Osogbo, the state capital, there was a heavy presence of security personnel in some strategic locations within the metropolis as workers protested the removal of fuel subsidy.

Joining in the protest are members of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition, students union leaders, and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and Osun State Council among others.

The protesting workers who had earlier converged at the popular Freedom Park moved down to Olaiya under the bridge before they later proceeded to Aregbesola/Ogo-Oluwa area chanting solidarity songs.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions “Tinubu stop suffocating us”, “Let the poor breath”, and “Join the NLC to end suffering” among others.

The state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Adekola Adewale said since the inception of this administration Nigerians have been suffering.

He condemned the immediate removal of fuel subsidy without putting the measures first to cushion the adverse effect saying the government is insensitive to the plight of the poor masses.

He lamented the rate of suffering in the land, urging the government to immediately revert all unpleasant policies which have caused untold hardship.