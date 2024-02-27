Protest: NLC Takes Decision After Last-Minute Meeting With FG

The Monday night meeting between the officials of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the State House in Abuja ended in a stalemate.

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, the Nationa; President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero said, “The rally goes on and it is part of their constitutional responsibility to ensure that the rally is peaceful.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the meeting on the eve of the protest was hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and others government officials was not open to the media.

Those in attendance at the meeting include the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Ministers of Labour, Agriculture, Finance, Budget & Planning and the Head of Service of the Federation.

The two labour centres in the country were also in attendance.

The NLC delegation was led by its National President, Joe Ajaero; while Festus Osifo led the delegation by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

READ ALSO:

The Federal Government had appealed to the NLC to shelve its planned nationwide protest slated for February 27 and 28, 2024.

The Minister of Information, Muhammad Idris, who spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, said the Federal Government had fulfilled almost all the demands put forward by the labour union.

The NLC said the Federal Government must put on its thinking cap and implement its agreement with Organised Labour as well as address the mounting economic crisis of survival in Nigeria.

Nigeria is battling rising inflation, food inflation, forex crisis, economic hardship and high cost of living occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, attracting protests in parts of the country.

Despite subtle pressure from the government for the group not to embark on the planned strike, the NLC said its member won’t be cowed to shelve their proposed nationwide protest.