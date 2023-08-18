Protest Mars Osun Staff Audit As Consultant Allegedly Calls UNIOSUN Professor ‘Bastard’

…Consultant denies the allegation

A professor of mathematics at the Osun State University, identified as Amos Popoola was on Friday allegedly called ‘a bastard’ by the consultant handling the staff audit of the state workers.

Prof. Popoola was said to have been humiliated by the consultant, Saadat Bakrin Ottun during the turn of the university for the ongoing audit ordered by the State Government for all its employees.

The consultant was also alleged to have seized one of the institution staff’s mobile phones as she claimed that the call she was receiving was interrupting the network being used for the exercise.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) and Senior Staff Academics Union of the University who were dissatisfied with what they called an embarrassment and unruly behaviour by the consultant raised eyebrows, disrupting the exercise for close to two hours.

They gathered outside the hall where the exercise was taking place expressing their displeasure with solidarity songs.

The protesting staff of UNIOSUN called for the government’s intervention to impress on the consultant to tender an apology for the misconduct.

The consultant, Ottun who left the venue in annoyance later returned to the venue to later restart the exercise when fray nerves seemed to have been calmed.

In an interview with journalists, Ottun who said he did not call anybody ‘a bastard claimed that she was a subject of abuse from the staff of the university instead.

She said: “To say I am in shock is an understatement over the alleged altercation, I am surprised because these are university staff, since 9 am we were here, it has been one problem or the other. A staff of the university had an issue with a security operative of the Osun Joint Task Force which I mediated. The phone was seized but I handed it over to one of the union members.

“I was walking out with the deputy VC when they refused to cooperate with the process, these people have not been cooperating with the exercise since morning which really affected us . One of them addressed me as a bastard and I was surprised, I said, You called me bastard? I turned around and I entered my car. People heard my own side of “Oh, you called me a bastard” and turned it against me.

“Infact, the VC wanted to be upset and I told him that I am used to people. Of all the resources that we have the most difficult one to manage is human beings. As a human resource manager, I can’t rise to the occasion every time somebody upset me. We are here willing to work in a secure environment.

“All those allegations are mere fabrications, I was the one that was insulted and also maligned but I don’t have a problem with that, as a Human Resources Manager I am used to it. My concern is that they should not attack my staff and touch our equipment”, she concluded.