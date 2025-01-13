Protest: MAPOLY Shutdown Institution Till Further Notice

Share

The management of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), has announced the closure of the Polytechnic following the protest by the students over the decision to verify their National Diploma (ND) results from their former schools.

According to the report, the closure of the institution takes effect from Monday, January 13, 2025, till further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued by the University Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola in Abeokuta, noting that the school authority made this decision to ensure the safety of lives and properties owing to the protest.

The students are also protesting an alleged increment in their tuition fees and delay in the mobilisation of their Higher National Diploma students for the National Youth Service Corps.

The statement reads, “Management expressed its zero tolerance to fake results from any quarters,” he said.

“Consequent upon this, students have been advised to stay away from the campus in their interests, as parents and the general public are assured of a timely update as events unfold.”

