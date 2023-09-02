Protest, Late Arrival of Materials, Low Turnout, Others Mar LG Poll In Edo

The Edo State Local Government election on Saturday was marred by protests from the opposition Labour Party (LP), late arrival of materials and alleged disenfranchisement of voters by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIC)

In various places monitored by the Saturday Telegraph, electoral materials arrived very late, and there was a low turnout, some opposition parties alleged they were disenfranchised, while others said they were chased out of the various polling units by thugs with guns and other dangerous weapons.

At Oredo Ward 4, where the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki voted, electoral materials arrived at about 11. 45 a.m., while voting commenced at about 12.00 pm. The governor, who arrived at about 1.45 pm, after casting his vote said, he believed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would carry the day.

“The turnout is very impressive in spite of the rain. There was quite a considerable turnout and it showed interest in the local government election. This means that the political parties did well by going around sensitizing the electorates and the people.

“The process has been smooth and peaceful as a lot of people are still hanging around to see the end and conclusion of voting. I am very impressed by what has happened as the organisation by EDSIEC has gone fairly well. You have so many people still here at almost the closing of the poll, which shows that we have a fairly decent turnout.

“I have been getting updates from across the State and this seems to be the trend all over. I have not received any report of violence yet and pray everything goes smoothly.”

But the Labour Party candidate for Oredo Local Government Council, Daniel-Ero Onaghise expressing his displeasure on the exercise said,

“We had a series of stakeholders’ meetings, at a point, they said BIVAs and card readers would be used but towards the election, they jettisoned that, they said there would be restriction of movements but two days to the election the governor announced that there will not be restriction of movement so at that point, we started suspecting, but EDSIEC assured that everything will be fine.

“Today, it took more than six hours for materials to arrive, EDSIEC staff were not seen. I am the LP candidate for Oredo but as I speak to you, I can’t vote because there are no materials people have been waiting for since 7 o’clock. I discredit the process and I call for the cancellation of the exercise, it is so painful that I have not been able to vote for myself.”

Speaking on the phone from Ekpoma, the state chairman of the APC, Col (Dr) David Imuse (rtd) said “This election is a scam, it is a charade, they brought insufficient ballot papers but no single result sheets how can you conduct an election when there is no result sheet? It is happening right in the entire Edo Central senatorial district I am calling from Ekpoma, the same thing is happening in Esan North East, Esan West everywhere here, no result sheets and I don’t see how an election can take place without results sheets.” he said.