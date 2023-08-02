Protest: Labour Union Holds Protest In Ibadan

The members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State have also joined their compatriots worldwide to hold a nonviolent protest near Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Wednesday.

The state chairs of the NLC and TUC, Kayode Matins and Bosun Olabiyi, respectively, had previously stated that whether or not they would be moving throughout the town would depend on the spirit of Aluta.

However, the members of the body begin their protest by moving from the Secretariat to the Mokola Roundabout, Agodi-Gate, and back to the Secretariat.

According to the State NLC Chairman, until Seyi Makinde, the Governor of the state, personally addresses them they would continue their demonstrations.

New Telegraph reports that since Monday, workers in the state have been demonstrating to demand palliative care, an increase in pension allowances, and salary deduction payments, among other things.

On Tuesday, the National Body of the NLC and TUC announced that all workers would be participating in a nationwide strike to protest the removal of fuel subsidies.