Protest: Katsina NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

On Wednesday, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Katsina State joined their counterparts across the country in protesting the yearning and sufferings of Nigerians as a result of recent Federal Government decisions on the removal of fuel subsidy.

The members who are from different affiliated unions gathered at the state administration building on Kano Road as they begin the peaceful protest within the neighbouring.

The Katsina NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu stated that the protest march’s participants will pass by the Steel Rolling Mill and World Trade Centre roundabouts before returning to the headquarters, where he would deliver a speech to the general public.

According to Hamisu, the purpose of the protest on Wednesday was to “send a message concerning the sufferings of Nigerians.”

He continued by saying that the national headquarters of organised Labour would decide what further steps to take in response to the protest after carefully reviewing the reports that the union’s various chapters had filed.

“Today’s protest is being observed across the nation, and Katsina State has joined,” said Hamisu. The NLC national headquarters will decide what additional steps need to be taken once each state chapter has submitted its report on the protest and the national headquarters has examined the report.

“You know, today’s protest is not a strike. It is meant to send a message about hardships being faced by the poor Nigerians due to the Federal Government’s recent decisions among which is the removal of fuel subsidy.”

The NLC primary entry was one of the locations where the state police command had stationed some of its agents.