Protest In Ondo Over Killing Of 4 Farmers

Gunmen suspected to be herders in the early hours of yesterday attacked a farm settlement in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and killed four farmers in the community Akure North Local Government Area of the state has been the hotbed of herders attack with reported killing of over 20 farmers in one day.

Also, five farmers were killed at ‘Aba Oyinbo’, in the rural area, which was also followed by a heavy protest at the Governor’s Office along with the display of the corpses.

The killing of the four farmers led to another round of protest as farmers in the rural community stormed the Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, to complain about the incessant killing of their members.

The protesters said the farmers were killed in the 13- 13 farming settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in the council area in the early hours yesterday while on their way to the farm. The youths of the community, in their numbers, brought the remains of the slain farmers without a coffin to the state secretariat in Alagbaka, the state capital.

he protesters, who wore long faces, shut down and barricaded the roundabout intersection that led to the Governor’s Office and the federal secretariat, leaving commuters and motorists stranded.

The protesters, mostly youths, barricaded the roads leading to the seat of power in the state for several hours, chanting anti-government slogans.

To prove their reason for the protest, the protesters brought bodies of the farmers shot dead by the killer herdsmen and laid them on the ground as barricades at the roundabout leading to the Governor’s Office at Igbatoro Road, Alagbaka, Akure.

Lamenting the inability of the government to put a stop to the incessant attacks and killings by herders, the traditional ruler of the Adeshina Community, Taiwo Samuel, described the incident as one too many. His words “Three farmers were killed in the 13 camp in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in Akure North Local Council.

They were on their way to the farm this morning (Tuesday) when the Fulani herdsmen attacked them and shot them. One person was also killed two days ago.

“We purposely brought their bodies to Alagbaka for everyone to see what we are facing and to prevent any form of denial, which we have experienced in the past.

“The killing of our people by these herdsmen is becoming too much. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised us that the place would be fully secured after the last incident. With this latest development, the government must allow us to secure ourselves.

