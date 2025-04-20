Share

On Saturday, Parliament Square was filled with thousands of transgender, non-binary individuals, allies, and families, as demonstrators gathered in protest against the recent United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court ruling that legally defines a woman based solely on biological sex.

The court’s decision, delivered on Wednesday, clarified that under the Equality Act 2010, the term “Woman” refers exclusively to biological females, and does not include transgender women even those holding a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

The ruling has, however, drawn sharp criticism from lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/aromantic(LGBTQ+) advocacy groups, who argue that it undermines the legal protections and social recognition of trans people.

Waving baby blue, white, and pink flags the colours of the transgender pride flag protesters voiced their anger and disappointment at the judgment, which they believe marks a significant setback for trans rights in the UK.

“It’s one hell of a turnout and there is a really strong sense of unity and solidarity,” said Jamie Strudwick, one of the event’s organisers, speaking to The Guardian UK. “I think it’s impossible to compare it – it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

The ruling was welcomed by gender-critical groups, including For Women Scotland a campaign organisation supported by author J.K. Rowling which argues that the protection of women’s single-sex spaces requires clear legal boundaries based on biological sex.

“The group has long raised concerns that the inclusion of transgender women in these spaces could pose risks to women’s safety.

Delivering the court’s opinion, Lord Hodge stressed that while the legal definition of “Woman” for certain contexts would be restricted to biological sex, transgender individuals remain fully protected under the Equality Act from discrimination and harassment.

Despite this assurance, many in the trans community have voiced feelings of uncertainty and fear over what the ruling could mean for their rights in practice, particularly regarding access to public spaces and the ability to challenge discrimination.

“This judgment sends a deeply worrying message,” said one protester at the rally. “We’re not asking for special treatment, just for the respect and equality every person deserves.”

The ruling has reignited national debate over the balance between sex-based rights and gender identity, a discussion that continues to polarize political and social spheres across the UK.

