A large group of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) took to the streets of Lagos on Monday, expressing outrage over the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel.

The demonstration, one of several across Nigeria, brought heightened tensions and unease to the Maryland area as demonstrators chanted and carried placards condemning what they called foreign aggression.

Protesters, many draped in banners and waving Iranian flags, gathered in the early hours, denouncing the involvement of Western powers in sovereign nations and demanding strong global condemnation of the military action.

The IMN leadership said their aim was to draw attention to what they perceive as consistent interference by the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries.

Muftau Zakariya, South West coordinator for the IMN, told the media, the protest was meant to register “deep concerns over the sustained invasion of sovereign nations,” singling out recent U.S. interventions. He cited what he described as ongoing aggression in other states as part of a pattern of external intervention.

The protest added to similar demonstrations that have taken place in northern states such as Kano and Niger, where members of the IMN also marched through streets chanting solidarity slogans with Iran and condemning the strikes. In some areas, the gatherings were peaceful, with speeches delivered by community leaders and prayers offered for peace in the Middle East.

The reported death of Khamenei, a deeply influential figure who led Iran since 1989, has triggered widespread reactions domestically and internationally. Iranian state media have confirmed his death, and the country has begun a period of national mourning. World leaders have expressed concern about the widening conflict and urged de-escalation.

Back in Lagos, despite the peaceful nature of Monday’s march, the large turnout and passionate calls for accountability reflected broader unease within segments of Nigeria’s Shiite Islamic community over international military actions and their global ramifications.

Authorities in the state have not reported any violence linked to the protest, but residents in the Maryland vicinity said the event temporarily disrupted normal activity.