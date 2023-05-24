Protest In FCT As Health Workers, Threaten Strike

The Health Workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Workers’ Union have hit the street of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Abuja to protest against their unpaid allowance.

New Telegraph reports that the health practitioners have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from midnight on Wednesday if the Federal Government do not meet their needs.

It was reported that part of the payment demands includes; hazard allowance, and an adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as done with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

They are also demanding an end to the discrimination in the health industry among others.

However, this development is said to come barely three days after the resident doctors suspended their five-day warning strike.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its five-day nationwide warning strike following an agreement with the Federal Government.

According to Dr Emeka Orji, the National President of NARD stated that the strike was called off following the promise that the association’s demands would be addressed.

Orji said work resumes Monday in all Federal and State Teaching Hospitals as well as other hospitals where resident doctors are trained.

He said: “Strike has been suspended and work resumes at 8 a.m., tomorrow (today). Progress made will be reviewed on June 2. 2023, during our general meeting where the next line of action will be decided.”

Recall that the doctors under the auspices of NARD began a five-day warning strike in public health facilities across the federation last week Wednesday.

Some of the demands of the doctors include the immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and the abolishment of the bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of doctors and nurses who leave the system.

Others are the immediate infrastructural development in public hospitals with a subsequent allocation of at least 15 per cent of the budgetary provisions to health in line with the Abuja declaration of 2001 and immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, to the tune of 200 per cent of the gross salary of doctors among others.