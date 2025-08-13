Protest In Bauchi Poly Over Insecurity, School Shut

A disturbing incident of student unrest occurred at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi yesterday, when unidentified hoodlums invaded the institution, trespassing through the fenced wall and forcefully taking students’ phones.

The skirmishes that ensued resulted in various degrees of injuries to some students. In a press re- lease by the Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi, said upon receiving the report, the Bauchi State Police Command swiftly dispatched teams of detectives to the scene, who conveyed the victims to the institution’s clinic for first aid.

The students expressed grievances about the paucity of private security guards, inadequate facilities in the polytechnic clinic, and other welfare issues. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the students turned violent, blocking the Bauchi/Tafawa Balewa-Dass highway, burning tires, and hurling stones at innocent commuters.

Some shops were also looted. The police deployed a reinforcement team to disperse the crowd, using minimal force to control the situation. Thirtysix male suspects and twelve female suspects were arrested for their involvement in the violent act.