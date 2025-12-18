…Protest Holds Amid Heavy Police Presence

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State chapter, yesterday protested against the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Police officers provided security for the protesters in Maiduguri to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protests. In a statement, police spokesman ASP Nahum Daso said the demonstration was peaceful.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Naziru Abdulmajid commends the conduct of all participants and reassures the public of the Command’s continued commitment to maintaining peace, public safety, and the protection of constitutional rights within the state.”