New Telegraph

December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. …Protest Holds Amid…

…Protest Holds Amid Heavy Police Presence

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State chapter, yesterday protested against the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Police officers provided security for the protesters in Maiduguri to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protests. In a statement, police spokesman ASP Nahum Daso said the demonstration was peaceful.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Naziru Abdulmajid commends the conduct of all participants and reassures the public of the Command’s continued commitment to maintaining peace, public safety, and the protection of constitutional rights within the state.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Int’l Migration Day: CEMESO Calls For Shared Responsibility, Inclusive Futures
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 18