Protest Hits NNPCL Towers Over Fuel Crisis 

…protesters demand Kyari’s resignation, accountability on $4bn spent on refineries

No fewer than 20,000 protesters on Monday stormed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) towers in Abuja demanding the immediate resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

The protesters, led by the Two Million Man March Against Oil Scam Cabal and Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) condemned Kyari’s leadership as incompetent, citing skyrocketing fuel prices, endless fuel queues, and economic hardship.

The protesters said Kyari’s leadership has failed Nigerians, prioritizing self-interest over national welfare.

In a statement signed by its co-convener, Abdullahi Bilal, the protesters demanded an end to the subsidy payments and full deregulation, as the current subsidy regime enriches a select few, while full deregulation would introduce transparency and fairness.

Additionally, Bilal called for an end to the importation of adulterated fuel, a harmful practice that must stop immediately, with those responsible held accountable.

The protesters also highlighted the failure of the Dangote Refinery to solve Nigeria’s fuel crisis, despite billions spent on rehabilitation.

According to Bilal, this mismanagement has led to 24.5% inflation and 200% fuel price increases, plunging millions into poverty.

The protesters, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to relieve Kyari of his duties and overhaul the oil sector’s management immediately.

They vowed to continue mobilizing until their demands are met, seeking accountability and real progress in Nigeria’s oil sector.

“The Two Million Man March stands as a united voice for every citizen who has been betrayed by a system that continues to enrich a few at the expense of many,” Bilal said.

“Today, we call for the immediate resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“His leadership has failed Nigerians. Under his watch, we have seen fuel prices skyrocket without consultation or consideration of the devastating impact on the people. We have endured fuel scarcity while substandard, adulterated fuel is imported, causing further hardship.

“Mele Kyari has demonstrated sheer incompetence in managing NNPCL. He must step down to allow for the appointment of leaders who will prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over self-interest. The time for incompetent leadership is over.

“We demand the complete removal of the fraudulent fuel subsidy regime that has only served to enrich a select few. Full deregulation is necessary to introduce transparency, competition, and fairness to our oil sector.

“We also demand an end to the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria. This harmful practice must stop immediately, and those responsible must be held accountable for the damage caused to our vehicles, businesses, and livelihoods.

“Nigerians have suffered long enough, wasting hours and days queuing for fuel. We demand a sustainable solution to the fuel scarcity crisis—no more excuses, no more delays. We deserve better.

“We also want to highlight the failure of the much-anticipated Dangote Refinery. Nigerians were promised that this would solve our fuel crisis, but it has failed to deliver.

“Meanwhile, billions of dollars meant for rehabilitating our existing refineries have disappeared, leaving us to continue importing fuel despite being a leading oil producer.

“This mismanagement has led to inflation reaching a shocking 24.5% as of November 2024. Fuel prices have increased by over 200%, plunging millions of Nigerians into deeper poverty. We cannot remain silent in the face of such deception.

“To President Bola Tinubu, we say: enough is enough. Nigerians will not stand by while the oil cabal continues to thrive at the expense of our nation’s welfare. We demand accountability, and we demand it now.”

Similarly, the CEFRAN has condemned the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for importing adulterated fuel into the country.

The group said this act of economic sabotage has led to endless fuel queues, skyrocketing fuel prices, and unprecedented disruptions in the daily lives of Nigerians.

The CEFRAN led by Barrister Napoleon Otache and Olayemi Isaac are demanding an immediate end to fuel queues, transparency, and accountability from NNPCL and all involved parties.

While demanding answers to how substandard fuel continues to enter the country despite assurances of quality control and who benefits from this crisis at the expense of Nigerians, CEFRAN called for better governance, oversight, and respect for citizens.

The group urged NNPCL to prioritize Nigerians’ well-being over profits and ensure only high-quality fuel enters the country, even as they demanded government must invest in local refineries to meet domestic fuel demand, eliminating the need for costly and sometimes dangerous imports.

